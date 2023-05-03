Carl Button, 47, of London Road, exploited his position working for a private housing association to enter a woman’s Ascot home in Berkshire during July 2019 before carrying out the ‘horrendous’ sex attack.

Button was arrested in June 2020 and then charged in May 2022. But the predator denied any wrongdoing resulting in a trial at Reading Crown Court.

He was convicted by a majority verdict of three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault by penetration. Button was acquitted of one other count of sexual assault. He is to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on June 15.

Thames Valley Police said Button ‘subjected the victim to a serious and sustained sexual assault’. Investigating officer detective constable Laura Joyce, added: ‘This was a truly traumatic incident leaving the victim with considerable psychological trauma.

‘This was a complex investigation and I cannot praise the bravery of the victim in this case enough as well as her commitment to supporting the case in court. I am pleased that Carl Button has been convicted for his horrendous crimes, which was a terrible abuse of his position of trust.

‘I hope this case shows that we will continue to investigate offenders such as Button and bring them to court to face justice. If you believe you have been a victim of sexual abuse please report it.’

Call 999 if in danger or 101 to report an offence.