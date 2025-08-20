A Waterlooville man has been jailed for 10 months after he pleaded guilty to two burglary incidents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Edmonds, 49, of Perseus Place, pled guilty to burglary and business burglary and was sentenced to 10 months in prison at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday, August 8. Both incidents occurred in 2024 with a push bike stolen from outside the One Stop in Mill Road on July 24.

The second incident took place at the One Stop in Middle Park Way, Havant, with Edmonds taking a number of items and leaving without paying. He then returned immediately with staff locking the doors to prevent him getting in, however he forced entry and stole alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Barncroft & Bedhampton Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Priority Crime Team in Havant have a recent successful court result to update you on, following investigations into two burglary incidents in Havant and Waterlooville.

“Dale Edmonds has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, after pleading guilty to burglary and business burglary. On July 24, 2024, a woman in her 30s found that a pushbike she had secured in a shed whilst at work at the One Stop on Mill Road in Waterlooville had been stolen.

“Through police enquiries, the bike was located and returned to the woman and Edmonds was arrested and charged with burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Tuesday October 1, 2024, Edmonds entered the One Stop on Middle Park Way in Havant, took a number of items from the shelves and left the store without attempting to pay. Less than a minute later, he tried to re-enter the store, but staff had locked the front door to prevent him from doing so.

“Edmonds forced the door open and took alcohol from the store, again leaving without paying, stealing a total of £40 worth of goods.”