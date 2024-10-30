Waterlooville murder probe update after woman found dead in property
“Devoted mother and grandmother” Annette Mills, 57, was found dead inside an address in Delphi Way, Crookhorn, Waterlooville, on Sunday February 11 at 4.52pm. It led to a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville being arrested on suspicion of murder.
A police spokesperson previously said a post mortem examination was inconclusive but have now concluded their probe - with the man arrested to face no further action.
A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of her death has now concluded following further medical tests. Annette’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner. Her family has been updated.
“As part of our investigation a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville who was arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder has been released without charge and will face no further action.”
A tribute previously said: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same. Rest in peace our beautiful angel."