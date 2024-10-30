Waterlooville murder probe update after woman found dead in property

Police have given an update into a murder probe after a “beautiful angel” was found dead in Waterlooville.

Annette Mills was found at an address in Delphi Way, Waterlooville. | Habibur Rahman

“Devoted mother and grandmother” Annette Mills, 57, was found dead inside an address in Delphi Way, Crookhorn, Waterlooville, on Sunday February 11 at 4.52pm. It led to a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesperson previously said a post mortem examination was inconclusive but have now concluded their probe - with the man arrested to face no further action.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of her death has now concluded following further medical tests. Annette’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner. Her family has been updated.

“As part of our investigation a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville who was arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder has been released without charge and will face no further action.”

A tribute previously said: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same. Rest in peace our beautiful angel."