A Waterlooville paedophile jailed for more than three years for sexually abusing a girl has appeared back in court.

Ruthless predator Paul Abbinnett, 38, of Oracle Drive, attempted to seduce the “extremely vulnerable” child into sex - before he was ousted and sent to jail for three years and six months at Portsmouth Crown Court in October, as previously reported.

Abbinnett had claimed he was just “having a laugh” during the trial but jurors convicted him of one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity in 2020. He was found not guilty of rape of a child under 13, sexual activity with a child, attempted rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in a sexual activity and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

During the previous hearing, the defendant was told his sex offender requirements would be “indefinite” but a subsequent hearing was arranged to decide details of a sexual harm prevention order prohibiting him from certain activities. It has now been decided Abbinnett would be handed the order for 10 years, preventing him from communicating with children under 16.

The court was previously told how Abbinnett engaged the girl in sexual activity with him after sending lewd messages encouraging her to perform oral sex on him and telling her to wait naked for him. “(The victim) was extremely vulnerable. He took advantage of this,” prosecutor Matthew Lawson said.

Mr Lawson told the court how police recovered short Snapchat videos of Abbinnett stroking the girl’s breasts, moving his face side to side in her chest and rubbing her chest under a cover.

Judge Michael Bowes KC previously said the defendant had shown “no remorse” after maintaining his innocence there was “nothing sexual in (his messages)”.

The judge said the offending amounted to “serious sexual abuse” and was “so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified” before adding: “The jury rejected (your claim) you were just having a laugh or using inappropriate language. Your intention was that (sexual activity) would take place even though in the end it did not.”

Speaking of the impact on the girl, judge Bowes said: “The effect on her has been profound. She is undoubtedly very damaged as a result of your conduct. It is to be hoped she will start to make a good recovery.”

The family said previously in a statement: “No sentence would be enough for what he made her suffer but knowing he is now known for what he is - and that it will now stay with him for life on the sex offenders register and some prison time - has made a big difference. We would like to thank everyone that has worked with us and supported us through these times.