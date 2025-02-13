Habitual thief Kaya Evans has been banned from several businesses after various shoplifting offences.

Evans, 31, of no fixed abode, is banned from all Co-Op stores and other selected businesses after a thieving spree in Waterlooville. She was slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last Friday (February 7).

Sergeant Eleanor Waller, from Waterlooville North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Evans has continually targeted shops across the district, stealing all manner of items and showing no willingness to comply with the law. We regularly target and prosecute shoplifters, however securing this CBO provides additional restrictions which help us prevent and disrupt any potential further offending perpetrated by Evans.”

Evans is not allowed to enter any premises from which she has been banned under her CBO. She must not remain in any business if asked to leave by staff. As all as every Co-Op, Evans is also banned from One Stop in Hart Plain Avenue and Tesco Express in London Road, Waterlooville.

Other conditions which Evans must adhere to include:

• Place all items for purchase into the baskets/ trolleys where provided, and nowhere else until they are paid for.

• Present means to pay for goods/ services upon request of the business, police, community support officers or street wardens when entering or when within the retail/ business premises.

• If asked to do so where reasonable grounds exist, leave the retail/ business premises immediately without the use of aggressive or abusive language or behaviour.

If she fails to comply, she risks arrest and further prosecution. Sgt Waller added: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. Repeat offences in particular can create an environment of fear for many retail workers, and this is simply not ok.

“We want to stop this criminality, and encourage businesses affected to please keep reporting crimes to us so we can relentlessly pursue those responsible. Local policing teams put in a lot of work to support businesses, disrupt habitual offenders like Evans, and also work with support services for those whose offending cycle is driven by other factors such as drug and alcohol dependency.”