Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific thief has been sentenced after stealing meat and other items from shops.

Kaya Evans, 30, of Robin Gardens, Waterlooville, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last week. She was found guilty of six shoplifting incidents, with stolen items being valued at nearly £500.

On April 19, Evans swiped £285 worth of meat from the shelves of Tesco Express in London Road, Waterlooville, and Marks & Spencer at Wellington Retail Park. She targeted the same Tesco Express again on April 25, taking £30.45 worth of laundry products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaya Evans, 30, from Robin Gardens, Waterlooville, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after shoplifting from Tesco and Marks & Spencer. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another £50 haul of sandwiches, meat and a can of Redbull was taken on April 28. The Tesco Express was targeted twice more, with £80 of meat stolen on April 30 and £46 of meat and cheese being taken on May 3.

Sgt Ellie Waller, from the Waterlooville North neighbourhood policing team, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and has an impact not only the targeted business, but also the employees who often have to deal with the abuse and violence that can accompany the crime.

“No one should have to face this kind of behaviour at work and we take reports of this crime extremely seriously. Shoplifting will not be tolerated in Waterlooville, we will continue to police this robustly, and do all we can to put offenders before the courts.