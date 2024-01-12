Three people arrested after police carry out drugs raid in Gosport with machete and other weapons found
Police arrested three people in Gosport and seized several weapons in a drugs raid.
Officers also found Class A and Class B narcotics at the address in Weevil Lane, Gosport, on Wednesday (January 10) evening. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that two people got out of a vehicle and were detains at the property.
One of them tried to flee police on foot but to no avail, the force added. "During a search of the vehicle’s driver, police seized some suspected Class B drugs along with cash and a mobile phone," police said.
"Further searches of the address led to a further arrest as well as the seizure of more cash, suspected Class A & B drugs, drugs paraphernalia, knuckle dusters, a zombie knife, a lock knife and a machete." Two men, 19 and 18, and a girl, 16, were all arrested during the operation.
The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, drug driving, driving without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of criminal property. He has been released on bail with conditions until April 10.
The 16-year-old female was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. She has been placed on conditional bail until April 9.
The other male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs - bailed with conditions until April 10. Police added: "Local teams continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in the supply of drugs, and make every effort to remove drugs and weapons from our streets.
"Our plea to communities is to please keep reporting any information you have on drugs supply to police. You may not see a police deployment immediately, but we are working behind the scenes to build the bigger picture with every detail you provide.
"It’s no secret that young people are often exploited and coerced into dealing drugs. If you know of a young person who has started behaving differently lately, going missing or becoming more withdrawn, associating with the wrong people, or has started wearing expensive clothes or jewellery then it’s possible they are being groomed and exploited." People are encouraged to report drug incident anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online.