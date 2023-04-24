Police have been trying to tackle knife crime in the area under Operation Bubble – carrying out several stop and searches over the past month.

More proactive patrols have been taking place in the area and other parts of Havant. A screwdriver was seized from a 15-year-old boy in Middle Park Way on April 12. Six days previously, two boys from Havant – aged 15 and 17 – were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Knife seized from boy in Leigh Park

Weapons have been seized from children as young as 15 in Leigh Park this month as police continue to try and clamp down on the problem. Picture: Google Street View.

Both of them have been placed on conditional police bail. An extendable baton was also confiscated from a male – aged 17 – near Warnford Crescent.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘An investigation into each incident is underway. In addition to our stop and searches we have also referred eight people aged between 13 and 17 to intervention programmes provided by partnership agencies, with the aim to provide support, information and guidance for these young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: British Transport Police confirm death of person involved in fatal Cosham railway incident

​’We have also inspected two areas identified to us as being locations in which weapons are being hidden. We have recovered and destroyed a knife from one of these areas and will continue to patrol.’ The spokeswoman added that a 15-year-old boy who was seen carrying a blade in Heywood Gardens and was issued a Conditional Youth Caution – with the male needing to engage with the Youth Offending Team.