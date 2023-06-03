White Citroen Berlingo van driver Lee Morris, 46, collided with a Honda motorcycle being ridden by Michael Poulter at approximately 4.05pm on Tuesday April 27, 2021, on the A30 London Road near Blackwater.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Morris was travelling to Yateley Common when he missed the turning he was supposed to take. Morris then pulled into a layby on the westbound carriageway just prior to arriving at the roundabout junction of the A30 and A327.

Lee Morris. Pic Hants police

The court heard that Morris then decided to perform a U-turn to go back to the exit for Yateley Common and pulled out directly into the path of the motorcyclist. Sadly Mr Poulter, a 58-year-old from Yateley, suffered catastrophic injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Morris, of Grosvenor Road in Aldershot, was handed a four year jail sentence.