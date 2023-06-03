News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

White van driver jailed for killing motorcyclist after performing dangerous U-turn having missed turning

A white van driver has been jailed for four years for killing a motorcyclist after performing a dangerous U-turn having missed his turning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read

White Citroen Berlingo van driver Lee Morris, 46, collided with a Honda motorcycle being ridden by Michael Poulter at approximately 4.05pm on Tuesday April 27, 2021, on the A30 London Road near Blackwater.

READ NOW: Long queues at Comic Con

Winchester Crown Court heard how Morris was travelling to Yateley Common when he missed the turning he was supposed to take. Morris then pulled into a layby on the westbound carriageway just prior to arriving at the roundabout junction of the A30 and A327.

Lee Morris. Pic Hants policeLee Morris. Pic Hants police
Lee Morris. Pic Hants police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that Morris then decided to perform a U-turn to go back to the exit for Yateley Common and pulled out directly into the path of the motorcyclist. Sadly Mr Poulter, a 58-year-old from Yateley, suffered catastrophic injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Morris, of Grosvenor Road in Aldershot, was handed a four year jail sentence.

SEE ALSO: Comic Con returns

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us