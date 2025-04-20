Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plumbing supplies have been stolen from a DIY store as police search for two men.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV images have been released of two males following a theft from Wickes on March 13. The incident took place at the Hedge End store in Manaton Way.

Police wish to speak to these two men after plumbing supplies were stolen from Wickes in Hedge End. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Items valued at £150 were swiped from the shelves between 11.40am and 11.50am. One of the men which police wish to speak to is described as white, aged in his late 20s, roughly 5ft 10ins tall, and wearing a large coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250111299.”