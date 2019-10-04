A driver who knocked down and seriously injured two pedestrians has been jailed for more than two years.

James Eli Lloyd Goddard, 28, of Mayles Close in Wickham, crashed into two women as they were on a pedestrian crossing in Leigh Road, in Eastleigh.

The crash happened at about 4.45pm on December 19 2018. Afterwards Goddard drove away and his Ford Focus was found several hours later in Keble Road, Chandlers Ford.

Dash cam footage shows Goddard driving over a central reservation to bypass traffic at a crossroads, before turning right.

After an investigation Goddard was arrested and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, failing to report a road accident and driving without insurance.

He admitted all the offences at Southampton Crown Court on August 9.

On Friday he was jailed for two years for each count of causing serious injury, was disqualified from driving for three years and must take an extended retest.

He was also given an additional 10 month prison sentence – with a concurrent one year driving ban – for another dangerous driving incident committed whilst on bail, bringing his total jail term to two years and 10 months.

Sergeant Rik Grant, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘Goddard’s driving was incredibly dangerous.

‘Whilst in traffic at a red light on Woodside Avenue, he decided to drive over the kerbed central reservation and onto the wrong side of the road where he then bypassed the traffic to turn right onto Leigh Road.

‘It is here that the car then drove through the pedestrian crossing and collided with the two pedestrians near to the Holiday Inn.

‘Both victims sustained serious leg injuries, and one victim also sustained head injuries.

‘It is lucky that the two women were not killed, but this just goes to show how serious the consequences of driving dangerously can be.’