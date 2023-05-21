Large crowds once again gathered at The Square to watch the horses and enjoy the fair ground rides. The popular equine fair also saw traders sell other animals such as poultry and canaries, as well as clothing and horse tack.

Spectators looked on in amazement as several steeds raced across the roads. The historic event has been going on for over 800 years, with the travelling community and locals gathering together to soak in the sunshine and spectacle.

Wickham Horse Fair at Wickham on Saturday 20th May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported that the event went without a hitch. The force worked alongside Hampshire County Council, Winchester City Council, Wickham Chamber of Trade, RSPCA and World Horse Welfare to ensure positive engagement with the travelling community.

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg said: ‘Our aim has always been to help maintain a safe environment for all communities, visitors and residents so everyone could enjoy the day. As part of our planned approach we conducted community focused patrols within the main event and in surrounding communities.

‘No arrests were made and there was no requirement to use police powers. No crimes or anti-social behaviour was reported. We estimate the event attracted around 2000 people.’ The main parts of the fair concluded at 5pm; a police spokeswoman said most of the attendees left around that time.

Pictured: People watching the horses at the fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The road closures – which covered the A334 and the roundabout junction with the A32 – were lifted shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: ‘A team from the RSPCA, along with World Horse Welfare, the police, a vet and other agencies attend the Fair to offer welfare advice, support and education at the event. All the agencies work closely throughout the day to give advice and guidance where appropriate and engage with those in attendance.