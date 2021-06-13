Bradley Walker said he ‘hated’ himself for his actions before he was jailed for his menacing behaviour.

The 28-year-old bombarded his ex-girlfriend with threatening emails and text messages within days of receiving a one-year restraining order on April 8 to prevent him contacting her.

Bradley Walker Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Portsmouth Crown Court was told how jilted Walker, of Jason Place, Widley, delivered numerous messages that were ‘calculated to upset’ the victim, who was left suffering with panic attacks and PTSD.

In one message, he said: ‘No one will find my rotten body. My mum will never find her son. I hope you are happy you have killed my mother’s son.

‘She will despise you for the rest of her life.’

Another read: ‘Enjoy while it lasts. You have a nice house...for now.’

On another occasion Walker sent a message revealing he had taken £50 out of his ex’s bank account when she ‘hadn’t known it was him’.

Walker, who admitted harassment and breaching a restraining order, also pleaded with the victim to ‘talk to me’ and said ‘it doesn’t have to be like this’.

The woman, in a statement read out to court, said: ‘I can’t even have a friendship with him without his behaviour worsening. This causes me considerable anxiety and I suffer from PTSD, panic attacks and black outs.

‘I know how aggressive Brad can be. He has caused me to feel very harassed, alarmed and distressed.

‘I just moved into a new home and I do not wish my children to have to see things they have already seen, including witnessing an assault already reported to police.’

Walker, who refused to seek any legal support and represented himself, told the court: ‘I hate what I have done.

‘Most of it was done when I was drunk. It was reckless of me and I shouldn’t have done it.

‘I still care for her a lot and do not want to see her in any harm.’

Recorder Robert Bright QC told Walker: ‘Within days of your community and restraining order you contacted her many times. In the end there were so many messages her mailbox was filled.

‘They were calculated to upset her but I do not accept that you intended to frighten her, though they were capable of distressing her.

‘She said she would do anything for it to stop.’

Walker was jailed for 12 months.

