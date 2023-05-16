But judge Richard Shepherd warned Christopher Sage: ‘If you raise your hand on your wife I will send you to prison.’

The 38-year-old, of St Thomas Close, was in the dock at Portsmouth Crown Court after delivering abuse that left the woman ‘wincing’ in pain. Police were called to the home amid concerns for her welfare. The defendant admitted to police he pulled his partner of 18 years off the sofa and punched and kicked her in the back, but prosecutor Barry McElduff said: ‘The evidence shows that it must have occurred on more than one occasion.’

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

When officers arrived at the address, it was noted Sage’s wife was covered in a ‘catalogue of injuries’ to her face, chin, neck, arms, legs and back which she tried to play down and deny was due to her husband’s actions. ‘She had a scared look on her face,’ an attending officer said. ‘I asked (the victim) how she got (the injuries) and she said she had a blood clot disorder and her husband did not cause the bruises.’

During the police visit, it became apparent the woman was in pain from her back. Checks revealed there was ‘very little area that was not covered in bruises’ with the injuries stretching down to her buttocks and hips. ‘She was clearly in pain and winced,’ the officer said in a statement. The victim said Sage had ‘not done all (the injuries) but (had done) some’, when she was asked.

After a struggle with officers that required irritant spray to be deployed in his face, the abuser was arrested. At the police station he admitted most of the bruises were due to his actions, telling officers: ‘I’m guilty. It’s my fault, I’m an idiot.’

Sage had spent the last seven weeks in custody since his arrest, Daniel Reilly, defending, said. The barrister said Sage was ‘shamed’ by his actions and was ‘at a point where he had no control over himself’. His failure to control his alcohol use was highlighted as a significant factor in the abuse.

Judge Shepherd called Sage’s wife, who was in court, to the witness box. ‘We both know you have not given a full picture of what’s been going on,’ he began. ‘From this moment on you are not to downplay things.’

The woman replied saying: ‘I believe he needed this. It has shocked him. I told him nothing can ever happen like this again or he will lose us.’

Judge Shepherd responded: ‘And he will lose his liberty.’

Turning to Sage, the judge said: ‘You treated your wife awfully. You abused her body and trust all because you cannot control your emotions.’

Having served the equivalent of a four-month term in jail, judge Shepherd decided he could spare Sage immediate prison and served him an eight-month sentence suspended for 18 months with a community order running the same length. Sage will have to complete an alcohol treatment program and a skills program along with 30 rehabilitation days.

Sage admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and obstructing an officer.

