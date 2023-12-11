A man has been banned from areas of a Hampshire city centre for two years.

Gary Trevor Page, 50, of Christchurch Road, Winchester, was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order at a hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 December.

Officers from Winchester’s City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team put together the application, detailing Page’s behaviour, including anti-social behaviour and shoplifting from stores in the city centre.

Gary Page has been banned from parts of Winchester City Centre for two years.

Under the order, Page is prohibited from entering Winchester’s High Street, the grounds of Winchester Cathedral, Market Street, Market Lane, St Maurice’s Passage, and a section of Middle Brook Street between St George’s Street and High Street.

CBOs are imposed by a court and can restrict where you go, who you associate with, and what activities you are allowed to take part in.

Breaching the order is a criminal offence, which can lead to a prison sentence.

Inspector Matt Kirby said: “Gary Page has been a real nuisance in the city centre, affecting both visitors and businesses.