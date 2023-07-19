Winchester police arrest Gosport man in Class A drug supply investigation
Officers arrested three men this morning (July 19), including a 20-year-old from Gosport, while conducting a warrant in Winchester. The suspects, all in their 20s, are currently in police custody while officers investigate their involvement.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “The warrant was executed at an address on Harwood Place, Kings Worthy. A 27-year-old man, a 25-year-old man from Eastleigh, and a 20-year-old man from Gosport have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They remain in custody at this time.”
Inspector Matt Kirby added: “This direct action has come about from our engagement with the local community, and we are confident we are doing all we can to stop drugs networks operating in this area. Every call you make to us is logged and helps us build up an intelligence picture about what might be happening in your community.
“This allows us to take action and protect neighbourhoods from drug related harm caused by this criminality and anti-social behaviour associated with drug-related activity.”