The spree of vandalism took place across four streets in Fratton over the weekend. Officers responded to reports on Saturday that several car windows were destroyed in Claremont Road, Ariel Road, Sandringham Lane and Sandringham Road.

Police were called at 8am and spoke to local residents. In total, 25 vehicles and a house were damaged. They believe two men were involved and have released descriptions of them.

Police have released descriptions of two men connected to the vandalism spree. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘From our enquiries so far, we believe that the damage was caused between 6am and 6.30am and possibly involves two men who left a train at 5.40am at Fratton railway station. Both men had their faces covered.

‘The first man was wearing a grey puffer coat with the hood up, dark coloured gloves, black tracksuit bottoms, white socks and dark trainers. He appeared to be wearing a white top under his coat and was carrying a parcel in his left hand.

‘The second man was wearing a black heading covering, a black jacket with hood, black gloves, black trousers, and black trainers. Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who has any information, or any further witnesses that officers at the scene may not have spoken to at the weekend.