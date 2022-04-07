The 18-year-old was confronted and attacked by two unknown men.

She told officers she was walking through the wooded area near Stratfield Road, Basingstoke, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday.

Hampshire police have described the men as being between 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in – both were wearing black clothing.

The 18-year-old woman was confronted and attacked by two men. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The young woman is being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation has been launched, and Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Claire Shawley, from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team, said: ‘We know that reports such as this are very concerning for those living in the area and our officers are working to establish the exact circumstances.

‘Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and we would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area to get in touch.

‘Were you in the Stratfield Road area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday?

‘Did you see anything suspicious?

‘Perhaps you have CCTV or were driving in the area at the time and have dash-cam footage?

‘Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area.

‘If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.

‘Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, please get in touch as it could really help our investigation.’