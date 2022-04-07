Damage to a flat in Hewett Road, North End, caused by an exploded e-scooter battery. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Crews from Cosham and Southsea were called to a building on Hewett Road, in North End, on Monday afternoon (April 4) to find ‘smoke issuing’ from the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and jets to stop the blaze which had damaged the living room.

Craig Sadler, watch manager at Cosham Fire Station, said: ‘We were called out to a flat fire in Portsmouth involving the battery of an electric scooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damage to a flat in Hewett Road, North End, caused by an exploded e-scooter battery. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

‘We extinguished with the fire which had caused significant damage to the living room.

‘This incident is a reminder of the importance of buying all electrical goods from reputable sellers and to use the correct charger you brought with each item.’

Fire investigation officers have confirmed the fire started after an electric scooter lithium battery overheated whilst charging, causing it to explode.

Damage to a flat in Hewett Road, North End, caused by an exploded e-scooter battery. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Crews delivered safety messaging and advice to neighbouring residents before leaving the scene shortly after 4pm.

With more people using electric scooters, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have issued these top fire safety tips:

- Always use the charger that came with your e-scooter.

- If you need to buy a replacement, always choose a branded, genuine product from a supplier you can trust. There are lots of fakes out there, and it can be difficult to spot the difference.

- Avoid storing, using or charging batteries at very high or low temperatures.

Don’t overload your sockets.