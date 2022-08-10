Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community was left in horror after the infant suffered ‘life changing injuries’ when it was savaged by the out of control canine on Botley Drive at 6.35pm on Monday.

As reported, The News learnt the girl was saved by a neighbour who kicked out at the muzzle-less dog.

Botley Drive, Leigh Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girl was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital where she has since had plastic surgery and is said to be in good spirits despite her ordeal.

The dog was seized by police while its 44-year-old owner from Havant was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Police have now confirmed the woman has been released and that the dog has not been put down and is still in police hands.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The woman has been released on conditional bail while our investigation continues. The dog involved remains seized at the current time.

Botley Drive in Leigh Park, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (090822-8281)

‘We are currently working with dog liaison officers as our enquiries continue.’

The incident sparked anxiety and concern in the close-knit neighbourhood still reeling from the death of Frankie Fitzgerald in a property along the road – resulting in Shaye Grove, 26, who lives in the road, being charged with murder.

One neighbour, describing the dog attack, told The News: ‘The girl had just been to the sweet shop with her grandparents when the lady with a Dobermann walked past. The dog then attacked the girl for no reason.

‘The girl was screaming before a neighbour came out and grabbed the dog and kicked it. It was horrible and a real shock for something like that to happen. It could have been worse.

‘Why wasn’t the dog wearing a muzzle? People are always complaining saying it should have one on.’

Another local, who lives close to the attack, said: ‘Those dogs are temperamental at the best of times. They constantly have a go at people when they drive past in cars.’