Woman, 49, arrested on suspicion of murder after man's body found in a Hampshire home this morning

Police were called to an address in Southampton this morning (March 30) following the discovery of the body.

The 49-year-old woman from Southampton remains in police custody.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 6.11am today after a man’s body was found at an address in Mansel Road West, Southampton. We are investigating the cause of death.

‘A 49-year-old woman from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

‘A scene remains in place while officers conduct enquiries at the address.’

