Police appeal to find man after £23,000 worth of watches stolen from a Hampshire jewellery shop

At 4.07pm on Wednesday, February 23 a man entered Goldsmiths, in Westquay shopping centre in Southampton and asked to look at three Breitling watches.

When the store assistant bought the watches out, the man picked them all up and ran out of the shop.

Hampshire police said: ‘He ran in the direction of Marks and Spencer and out of West Quay towards the Podium car park.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after more than £23,000 worth of watches were stolen from a jewellery store in Southampton.

‘The stolen watches have a combined value to £23,050.

‘The man is described as: mixed race, 5ft 6ins, of slim build and with short dark hair. He was wearing a long black jacket with a hood which is described as being of Canada Goose style, black trainers with white soles and black jeans.

‘Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or anyone who has any other information that could help the investigation.’

If you have any information you can call 101 quoting 44220075998, or alternatively, go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

