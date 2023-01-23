Officers were called at 8.47am to reports of a serious collision on the A34 at 8.47am yesterday. A Ford Galaxy Titanium collided with an articulated lorry at Washwater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but despite their best efforts, an 82-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the passenger in the car.

The woman was killed in a crash on the A34 at Washwater. Picture: Google Street View.

The driver, an 81-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered not to be life threatening.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ’We are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A34 today (January 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who has information that may assist us. Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dashcam footage?

Advertisement Hide Ad