Woman, 82, killed after horror crash between car and articulated lorry on A34 in Hampshire

A PENSIONER has been killed in a horrific lorry crash on a dual carriageway.

By Freddie Webb
59 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called at 8.47am to reports of a serious collision on the A34 at 8.47am yesterday. A Ford Galaxy Titanium collided with an articulated lorry at Washwater.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but despite their best efforts, an 82-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the passenger in the car.

The woman was killed in a crash on the A34 at Washwater. Picture: Google Street View.
The driver, an 81-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered not to be life threatening.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ’We are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A34 today (January 22).

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who has information that may assist us. Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dashcam footage?

‘Please phone 101 with reference 44230028666, or submit information via our website. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’