Woman and two teenage boys charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in Southampton attack

A woman and two teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was seriously assaulted.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:19 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 10:27 GMT
The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained stab wounds during an assault in Laburnum Road, Southampton on Thursday 26 October.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

A woman and two teenage boys were charged with attempted murder.A woman and two teenage boys were charged with attempted murder.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out various lines of enquiry and three people have now been charged. Asma Mokhtar, 45, from Bluebell Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempt murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

"Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 15 from Southampton, have also been charged with attempt murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. They all appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon (4 November).

"Mokhtar has been remanded in custody. The two teenage boys have been released on conditional court bail. They are all due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 17 November. Our investigation into this incident is continuing and we would still like to hear from anyone we have not yet spoken to, who may have information to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230439124.

You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.