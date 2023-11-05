A woman and two teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was seriously assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained stab wounds during an assault in Laburnum Road, Southampton on Thursday 26 October.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

A woman and two teenage boys were charged with attempted murder.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out various lines of enquiry and three people have now been charged. Asma Mokhtar, 45, from Bluebell Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempt murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

"Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 15 from Southampton, have also been charged with attempt murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. They all appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon (4 November).

"Mokhtar has been remanded in custody. The two teenage boys have been released on conditional court bail. They are all due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 17 November. Our investigation into this incident is continuing and we would still like to hear from anyone we have not yet spoken to, who may have information to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230439124.

You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.