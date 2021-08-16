Police have issued an appeal, asking for anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in contact.

The crash involved the cyclist and a Vauxhall Astra car.

It happened on an unnamed road known locally as Newton Lane between Barton Stacey and Newton Stacey at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police.

The air ambulance was called to the incident but unfortunately the 45-year-old man died at the scene.

A 21-year-old Hampshire woman has been arrested in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 44210325082.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron