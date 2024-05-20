Multiple people and emergency workers attacked in Hayling Island altercation as woman arrested
Multiple officers were deployed to Rail Lane in Eastoke Corner, Hayling Island, over the weekend. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they received reports of a number of people being attacked at 6.04pm on Friday.
She added that a 29-year-old woman from Hayling Island was detained on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The female was detained for further offences, including on suspicion of committing two counts of assault, five counts of common assault of an emergency worker and possession of cannabis.
The police spokeswoman said the female has been released on bail until August 17.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240207484. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.