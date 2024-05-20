Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several members of the public and an emergency worker were attacked by a woman in a mass altercation.

Multiple officers were deployed to Rail Lane in Eastoke Corner, Hayling Island, over the weekend. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said they received reports of a number of people being attacked at 6.04pm on Friday.

She added that a 29-year-old woman from Hayling Island was detained on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The female was detained for further offences, including on suspicion of committing two counts of assault, five counts of common assault of an emergency worker and possession of cannabis.

The police spokeswoman said the female has been released on bail until August 17.