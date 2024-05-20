Historic Waterlooville child sex offender jailed as police herald bravery of the victim
Stephen Martin Tracey, 65, of Skiddaw, Rugby in Warwickshire has been jailed for eight years after appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, May 17. Tracey was sentenced for three counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child, which took place in Waterlooville between 1987 and 1994.
The victim, who was aged between 9 and 15 at the time of the incidents, reported the incidents to the police in 2022. During the sentencing, the judge said that the offences fell in to the highest category of seriousness of sexual offences and that Tracey caused severe psychological harm to the victim.
Speaking afterwards, officer in the case detective sergeant Samantha Brown from the Operation Amberstone team said: “I cannot commend the victim in this case enough for the incredible bravery she has shown, not only in coming forward, but throughout this investigation and the resulting trial.
“Whilst no sentence will ever truly be able to give this woman her life back or the justice she deserves, we hope that today’s results, and knowing that Tracey will finally be behind bars, bring some degree of resolution to a horrific ordeal that started over 30 years ago.
“We also hope that today’s result reflects the seriousness with which we treat all reports of this kind and gives other victims of child sexual abuse the courage to come forward. We do however recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there are support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.
“Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.”