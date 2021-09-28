Police are seeking witnesses following the incident on the evening of September 22 that left the 44-year-old woman bruised.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following an assault which took place in Cosham last Wednesday evening (September 22).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Cosham

‘At approximately 11.30pm the victim, a 44-year-old woman, was walking along Southampton Road in the direction of Cosham when a man approached her at a bus stop located outside of The Harbour School - Vanguard Campus, close to Spur Road roundabout.

‘The man attempted to lead the victim to a nearby underpass, causing bruising to her shoulders. The woman ran back onto Southampton Road, where a motorist then sounded their horn, causing the man to leave the scene.’

The man is described as white, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, clean shaven, having slicked back dark hair and wearing a smart blue blazer and grey and black chequered trousers.

Officers have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public for help.

The spokesman added: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident or saw what happened.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the man or woman involved? Do you recognise the above description? Perhaps you were the motorist who sounded their horn or have CCTV/dash cam footage from Southampton Road on the evening in question.’

SEE ALSO: Two Gosport men arrested as police thank public

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting 44210382076 or go online and submit information via hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

It comes after police reported a woman in her 30s was assaulted at around 12.45am last Wednesday after being followed by a man along Goldsmith Avenue towards Fratton Bridge.

She was left with bruising on her arm as a result.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.