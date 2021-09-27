Assaulted woman walks in traffic as she is followed by man in Portsmouth

Police

Police are appealing to the public for information following an incident at around 12.45am last Wednesday after the female, in her 30s, was followed along Goldsmith Avenue towards Fratton Bridge.

The woman had been assaulted resulting in bruising on her arm.

A 36-year-old man from Southsea was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving whilst disqualified and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He has been bailed until October 20 while enquiries continue.

Police want to speak to anyone who might have seen the incident or anyone who has dash cam footage.

Call 101 or report on Hampshire police’s website quoting 44210380479 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

