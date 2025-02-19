Overrunning engineering works and a points failure are causing problems for railway commuters this morning.

South Western Railway (SWR) reports problems on the network in Portsmouth and Havant. Delays and possible cancellations are expected.

The line towards Portsmouth at Cosham Railway Station is currently blocked due to a points failure. “Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised,” SWR said. “Disruption is expected until 12pm. As the investigations are ongoing this may change but we will update you if it does.”

They added: “For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point. We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.” SWR reports the points failure is also affecting Hilsea railway station.

Train tickets are being accepted on the First Bus service 1 and 2 heading into the city. Passengers have also been hit with engineering works overrunning. “Critical engineering” works have been scheduled this February half-term in a bid to improve the reliability of train services.

Mark Goodall, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, previously said the project was scheduled during half term as less people use the railway during that time. Lines have since reopened after timescales overran, but issues are expected throughout rush hour. This has affected Portsmouth and Southsea station, as well as Fareham and Havant.

“We were earlier informed of overrunning engineering works between Portsmouth & Southsea and Havant / Fareham. This has now been completed and all lines have reopened. Services will still be subject to delay, cancellation or alteration while we return the service to normal. For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point. We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”

Tickets are being accepted on Southern railway services, as well as Stagecoach buses. Eastern Road is also set to be closed later this week.