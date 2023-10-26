Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 22-year-old female was attacked at roughly 3.30am on September 16. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “It was reported that the victim intervened after a man attempted to punch a 19 year-old woman.

"The victim was assaulted by the man and was left with a broken finger and chipped tooth.” Police added that various enquiries have been carried out in the Guildhall Square area.

Police wish to speak to this man after a woman was attacked in Guildhall Square. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

CCTV pictures have been released of a man the force wants to get in contact with. He is described as white, aged in his late teens or early twenties, roughly 5ft 9ins tall and of average build.

The man has brown hair, is clean shaven, and was wearing a black long sleeve top with a zip section at the top and a white stripe on the chest with a logo on the right side. He was also clothed in dark blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Police said they are continuing to work on protecting people during the night hours on Fridays and Saturdays. “As part of our work to address violence against women and girls in Portsmouth’s night-time economy our licensing team, in partnership with neighbourhood officers and the City Council, regularly visit pubs, bars and other venues in Portsmouth to create a safer space for customers.

Police said they are continuing to work hard to protect the community during the early hours of Friday and Saturday. Picture: Sarah Standing (310723-7331)

"Part of this work involves engaging with members of staff, including door staff, to help them spot the signs of someone who is vulnerable, being abused or in need of help, and provide venues with training and a toolkit so that they can take practical steps to make a safer environment. If you feel uncomfortable, unsafe or vulnerable then please approach staff or security staff at any of our licensed venues, patrolling officers or our street pastors who are also in the Guildhall Walk area on Friday and Saturday nights.

