A woman has been punished after police stopped her knocking on doors and begging for money.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The female has been banging on the front entrances of houses in Havant. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have been forced to act after receiving several reports of the behaviour.

Havant Police reported on Facebook : “The local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been dealing with reports that a woman has been knocking on doors within the community and begging for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The woman has now been identified and has been issued with a Community Protection Warning Notice to cease from doing this behaviour further.

“If you experience any further incidents or have any concerns, please report this to us by calling 101 quoting reference 44250090179.”