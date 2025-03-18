Woman punished after banging on doors and begging for money in Havant
The female has been banging on the front entrances of houses in Havant. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have been forced to act after receiving several reports of the behaviour.
Havant Police reported on Facebook: “The local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been dealing with reports that a woman has been knocking on doors within the community and begging for money.
“The woman has now been identified and has been issued with a Community Protection Warning Notice to cease from doing this behaviour further.
“If you experience any further incidents or have any concerns, please report this to us by calling 101 quoting reference 44250090179.”