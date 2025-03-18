Fire breaks out at Emsworth Community Centre with smoke seen "billowing" from roof
Emergency personnel scrambled to the scene this afternoon shortly after 4pm. Crews from several stations were called to extinguish the blaze.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said the incident took place at Emsworth Community Centre in North Street. She said: “Crews from Havant, Cosham, Southsea, St Mary’s, Emsworth, and Portchester arrived to find smoke billowing from the roof.
“The building had already been evacuated before their arrival. Firefighters used jets, hose reels, and an aerial platform ladder to tackle the blaze. Approximately 30 per cent of the roof sustained damage.”
“The fire was brought under control, and the stop message was issued at 6.37pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.