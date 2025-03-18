Fire breaks out at Emsworth Community Centre with smoke seen "billowing" from roof

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 19:07 BST
Smoke was seen pouring out of a community centre after a fire broke out.

Emergency personnel scrambled to the scene this afternoon shortly after 4pm. Crews from several stations were called to extinguish the blaze.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said the incident took place at Emsworth Community Centre in North Street. She said: “Crews from Havant, Cosham, Southsea, St Mary’s, Emsworth, and Portchester arrived to find smoke billowing from the roof.

“The building had already been evacuated before their arrival. Firefighters used jets, hose reels, and an aerial platform ladder to tackle the blaze. Approximately 30 per cent of the roof sustained damage.”

“The fire was brought under control, and the stop message was issued at 6.37pm.”

