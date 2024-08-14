Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been stealing mobile phones by distracting victims before swiping the devices.

An elderly woman was targeted in Caffè Nero in North Street, Chichester, at 3.15pm on August 2. Sussex Police said a female has been using a piece of paper or a sign to get people off-guard before carrying out the thefts.

Police wish to speak to this woman after several distraction burglaries in Chichester and across Sussex. | Sussex Police

“She (the victim) reported that her phone was taken by a woman who entered the café wearing a baseball cap and a face mask,” the force added. “Police are also investigating similar reports in Sussex, and are warning people to be vigilant.”

A man had his device taken from him in 1066 Café, Devonshire Road, on July 26. Police said a woman wearing a blue baseball cap, dark leggings, and dark blue trainers used a piece of paper to ask for money.

Officers have also received two theft reports from customers in McDonald’s in London Road, East Grinstead, at 3pm on July 31. “Officers are investigating, and have issued CCTC images of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with their enquiries,” Sussex Police said. “Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone who recognises the woman is urged to come forward and report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 925 of 02/08.”