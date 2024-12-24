Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a child being in the car - giving a reading more than three times the legal limit.

A police officer operating in the Fareham and Gosport area made the arrest overnight (December 23) while responding to emergency calls. Fareham Police reported on Facebook that the female driver was detained on suspicion of “driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol”.

Her other offences include driving without insurance and “driving a motor vehicle on a road with a child under 14 years in front passenger seat not wearing a seatbelt”, police said. The force added that she was being investigated for being “drunk whilst caring for a child under the age of seven”.

Police said the motorist was more than thrice the legal alcohol limit. “Driver blew 131 in custody - a reminder that the legal limit is just 35,” police said. An investigation is currently ongoing, with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary organising more shifts for officers over the festive period.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240557268. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.