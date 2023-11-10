A woman has been charged with setting fire to a building with intent to endanger life.

Rebecca Miller, 48, will appear in court next month after being charged with arson and violent offences. This includes Miller being linked to a fire in Kingsham Avenue, Chichester.

Sussex police were called to reports of a fire at a property at roughly 6pm on November 6. Miller, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with attacking emergency workers.

The force said: “Police were called to reports of a fire at a property on Kingsham Avenue around 6pm on Monday, November 6. Rebecca Miller, 48, of no fixed address appeared before Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday (8 November) and was charged with arson with intent to endanger life, and four counts of assault of an emergency worker.