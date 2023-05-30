News you can trust since 1877
Woman due in court over stealing items from Leigh Park Lidl and threatening man with knife

A woman is due in court after allegedly stealing items from a supermarket and threatening a man with a knife.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th May 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:15 BST

Police were called at 7.30pm on Saturday May 27 to a report that a woman had stolen items from Lidl in Somborne Drive and threatened a man with a knife. Hampshire police has now confirmed that Emma Robertson, 35, of Millbrook Drive in Havant, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, threatening a person with a bladed article, using threatening or abusive language and shoplifting.

She has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17.

Lidl in Leigh Park. Pic GoogleLidl in Leigh Park. Pic Google
Lidl in Leigh Park. Pic Google
