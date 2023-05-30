Police were called at 7.30pm on Saturday May 27 to a report that a woman had stolen items from Lidl in Somborne Drive and threatened a man with a knife. Hampshire police has now confirmed that Emma Robertson, 35, of Millbrook Drive in Havant, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, threatening a person with a bladed article, using threatening or abusive language and shoplifting.

She has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Crash man in court

Lidl in Leigh Park. Pic Google

SEE ALSO: escooter crash rise

SEE ALSO: Rock band mock crowd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.