Woman fought off man after being grabbed in attempted Fratton robbery
The police received a report that just after 4.00pm on Sunday, February 16, a woman in her 30s was approached by a man near to the Smart Stop on Fratton Road.
He then demanded she hand over her mobile phone and he reportedly grabbed her.
She fought him off and he ran away towards Fratton train station. The woman sustained a minor injury to her finger during the incident.
The police have launched an appeal and they are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or recognises the man.
He has been described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, between 5ft 7 inches and 5ft 8 inches tall and he has a very skinny build. He has fair, strawberry blonde hair and he was wearing a grey baseball cap and a dark grey tracksuit. He walks with a slight hunch.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “If you have any information which could help us with our enquiries, or were driving in the area at the time and have any dash-cam footage which would assist us, please report this to us.”
To report information, please call 101 quoting reference number 44250072107. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.