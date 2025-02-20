A woman has fought off a man after he tried to pinch her phone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police received a report that just after 4.00pm on Sunday, February 16, a woman in her 30s was approached by a man near to the Smart Stop on Fratton Road.

He then demanded she hand over her mobile phone and he reportedly grabbed her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police

She fought him off and he ran away towards Fratton train station. The woman sustained a minor injury to her finger during the incident.

He has been described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, between 5ft 7 inches and 5ft 8 inches tall and he has a very skinny build. He has fair, strawberry blonde hair and he was wearing a grey baseball cap and a dark grey tracksuit. He walks with a slight hunch.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “If you have any information which could help us with our enquiries, or were driving in the area at the time and have any dash-cam footage which would assist us, please report this to us.”

To report information, please call 101 quoting reference number 44250072107. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.