Driver caught driving over 100mph on the A27 in police days after teenager snapped at "ridiculous" speeds
The motorist was spotted excessively exceeding the speed limit on the A27 in Portsmouth yesterday evening (February 19). Hampshire Roads Police Unit were shocked and issued a statement on social media. The individual was speeding at 105mph.
The force said: “Days after we posted a video of a car exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the A27, another driver was caught this evening travelling above 100mph. Please drive within the speed limits. This driver has been issued with prosecuting paperwork.”
As previously reported in The News, police footage was shared of an 18-year-old being pulled over by officers after travelling at “ridiculous” speeds of over 120mph. The male was seen on February 15 on the A27 in Hilsea, Portsmouth.
Police previously said: “We use marked & unmarked vehicles for numerous reasons. Whilst in an unmarked last night patrolling on a priority road A27 Hilsea, this 18 year old driver with a years experience decided to overtake our vehicle at a ridiculous speed and drive in excess of 120mph with three young friends in his vehicle.
“Stopped in Portsmouth and thought he may have driven a bit too fast. Plenty of advice for driver and passenger's about the risks involved along with a impending court date to say goodbye to his licence.”