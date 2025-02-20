Police have clocked another driver travelling at over 100mph on a major carriageway.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorist was spotted excessively exceeding the speed limit on the A27 in Portsmouth yesterday evening (February 19). Hampshire Roads Police Unit were shocked and issued a statement on social media. The individual was speeding at 105mph.

The force said: “Days after we posted a video of a car exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the A27, another driver was caught this evening travelling above 100mph. Please drive within the speed limits. This driver has been issued with prosecuting paperwork.”

Police caught a driver travelling at 105mph on the A27 in Portsmouth after stopping a teenager travelling at "ridiculous" speeds over the weekend. | Hampshire Roads Policing Unit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported in The News, police footage was shared of an 18-year-old being pulled over by officers after travelling at “ridiculous” speeds of over 120mph. The male was seen on February 15 on the A27 in Hilsea, Portsmouth.

Police previously said: “We use marked & unmarked vehicles for numerous reasons. Whilst in an unmarked last night patrolling on a priority road A27 Hilsea, this 18 year old driver with a years experience decided to overtake our vehicle at a ridiculous speed and drive in excess of 120mph with three young friends in his vehicle.

“Stopped in Portsmouth and thought he may have driven a bit too fast. Plenty of advice for driver and passenger's about the risks involved along with a impending court date to say goodbye to his licence.”