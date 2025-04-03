Woman jailed for more than two years for involvement in gang that scammed people out of £416,000
Leonnie Charles, 23, of Eastgate Court, Reading, was jailed for a total of 32 months at Winchester Crown Court after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.
Between February and September 2021, the Reading-based gang targeted elderly people across a number of counties. The group attempted to scam at least 42 people, with the oldest person being 90 and the youngest person aged 57. As a result, they managed to get money and expensive jewellery from 27 victims living in Hampshire, London, Surrey, Kent and Sussex.
The court heard the gang scammed people out of a total of £116,000 in cash and two victims gave them jewellery worth a minimum of £300,000.
Officers from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Economic Crime Investigation Team investigated the scammers and arrested members of the Organised Crime Gang.
Earlier this year, three men were jailed for a total of 12 years and 20 months at Salisbury Crown Court for their involvement in the scam.