WATCH: Police stop man on busy Portsmouth road over drugs suspicion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A video shows a man suspected of drug offences being stopped by police on a busy city centre road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stop man in St Michael’s Road | NW

Two police vans with several officers were seen taking the male into a force vehicle on St Michael’s Road around 3.15pm on Wednesday during heavy traffic.

Officers had stopped a car before carrying out a search of the man using powers where they suspect drug offences have taken place. However, checks revealed no offences had been committed.

A police spokesperson said: “No arrests, a (drugs) search was conducted on a male but this was negative.”