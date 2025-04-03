WATCH: Police stop man on busy Portsmouth road over drugs suspicion
A video shows a man suspected of drug offences being stopped by police on a busy city centre road.
Two police vans with several officers were seen taking the male into a force vehicle on St Michael’s Road around 3.15pm on Wednesday during heavy traffic.
Officers had stopped a car before carrying out a search of the man using powers where they suspect drug offences have taken place. However, checks revealed no offences had been committed.
A police spokesperson said: “No arrests, a (drugs) search was conducted on a male but this was negative.”