The pedestrian was hit by a Grey BMW 10.47pm yesterday evening. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting the woman, the car then ploughed into a parked black Ford Fiesta, which then crashed into a nearby building. The next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

The victim was hit at the junction Lower New Road in West End, Southampton. The BMW riding along West End High Street heading westbound when the collision happened.

Officers made an arrest shortly after the incident took place. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A 28-year-old Southampton man was arrested at the scene shortly after the collision on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit, driving while unfit through drink and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.

‘He remains in police custody at this time. Cordons are in place at the scene of the collision while officers conduct their enquiries.’

Inspector Andy Tester of the roads policing unit said: ‘Firstly, our thoughts are with the woman who has died and her family at this difficult time.

‘The investigation is still in its early stages and any information you can give us, no matter how small it seems, could make all the difference – so please get in touch.’

