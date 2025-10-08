Woman knocked unconscious in altercation with group of men in Portsmouth

A woman was knocked unconscious in Portsmouth after an altercation with a group of men.

The woman in her 30s was reportedly hit by one of the men from the group causing a cut to her lip and head. The incident took place outside a Chinese restaurant on Isambard Brunel Road between 7pm and 7.15pm on Monday, October 6.

Police have released a description of the man, listing him as white with very short dark hair and an average to larger build. He was thought to be aged between 18-35 and was wearing a black and grey t-shirt with a reflective logo on its front and back, black and grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any relevant information, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44250452835. You can also submit information to us online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”