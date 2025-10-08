Portsmouth man jailed for killing six children in house fire dies

Police tape editorial image. Photo: Archive

A Portsmouth man who was jailed for killing six children in a house fire has died.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape

Paul Mosley was jailed for 17 years for manslaughter in 2013, alongside Mick and Mairead Philpott, after helping start the fire that killed six of the Philpotts’ children in Derby in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mosley was released half way through his sentence from HMP Durham on licence in January 2024, the Ministry of Justice said. Hampshire Police said a 58-year-old man died on Saturday at a property in Portsmouth.

His next of kin have been told, and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the force added. According to reports, he is believed to have recently suffered a heart attack.

Mosley helped to start the blaze that killed Jade Philpott, 10, and her brothers John, nine; Jack, eight; Jesse, six; and Jayden, five. Duwayne, 13, died later in hospital. He and the Philpotts - whom he was friends with - were convicted of six counts of manslaughter after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mick Philpott was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years, after starting the fire at his and his wife’s home on May 11 2012. Mairead Philpott was sentenced to 17 years and was released in 2020 having served half of her sentence.