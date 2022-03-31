Woman remains in police custody on suspicion of murder as investigation into discovery of a man's body at a Hampshire home continues
POLICE are continuing to investigate after a man’s body was found at a Hampshire address yesterday – prompting the arrest of a woman on suspicion of murder.
As reported, officers were called to an address in Southampton on the morning of March 30 following the discovery of the body.
A 49-year-old woman from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.
Today, a spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
‘Officers remain at the scene today carrying out enquiries.’
Police were called at 6.11am to the home in Mansel Road West.
More on this when we get it.