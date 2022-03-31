As reported, officers were called to an address in Southampton on the morning of March 30 following the discovery of the body.

A 49-year-old woman from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Mansel Road West in Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

Today, a spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

‘Officers remain at the scene today carrying out enquiries.’

Police were called at 6.11am to the home in Mansel Road West.

