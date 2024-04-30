Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gosport police confirmed that they responded to a report of a woman in a distressed state on Meon Shore near Fareham on Monday, April 29. Police spotted the woman in the water and with help from the coastguard she was rescued and taken to hospital.

Gosport police posted on Facebook: “The whole team turned out to assist with a high risk female who had taken a vast quantity of medication and her location was unknown. She was sighted on Meon Shore by officers and a short time later Sergeant Sutton then sighted what appeared to be a person in the water.

