Woman suffers "serious" injuries after collision with Renault Kangoo in Bishops Waltham
A woman in her 50s has been seriously injured following a collision with a car.
Officers rushed to the scene of the incident just after 7am yesterday morning (November 6).
The collision took place at the junction of Corhampton Road and Langton Road in Bishop’s Walthem.
Police said it involved a white Renault Kangoo and a female pedestrian aged in her 50s. The force added she “suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries”.
They said: “If anyone has any information or relevant dash cam footage of this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240483009.”