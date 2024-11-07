Woman suffers "serious" injuries after collision with Renault Kangoo in Bishops Waltham

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:56 BST
A woman in her 50s has been seriously injured following a collision with a car.

Officers rushed to the scene of the incident just after 7am yesterday morning (November 6).

Most Popular
A woman has been seriously injured following a collision at the junction of Langton Road and Corhampton Road, Bishop's Walthem.placeholder image
A woman has been seriously injured following a collision at the junction of Langton Road and Corhampton Road, Bishop's Walthem. | Google Street View

The collision took place at the junction of Corhampton Road and Langton Road in Bishop’s Walthem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said it involved a white Renault Kangoo and a female pedestrian aged in her 50s. The force added she “suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries”.

They said: “If anyone has any information or relevant dash cam footage of this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240483009.”

Related topics:PoliceHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice