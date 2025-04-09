"Vulnerable" woman sexually assaulted as police hunt delivery man in Chichester
Sussex Police have released a CCTV image of a male they wish to speak to after the female was attacked. The force said they are appealing for witnesses after a “vulnerable woman is sexually assaulted in Chichester”.
They added that the incident happened between February 27 and 28 while a man was delivering goods to an address. “Police are appealing for the ID of this man in connection with their enquiries, following a report of sexual assault in Chichester,” Sussex Police said.
“It was reported that between February 27 and February 28, a man in his 50s made advances towards a vulnerable woman. The man reportedly had delivered goods to an address in the street, and enquiries to identify him are ongoing.
“If you have any information to report, you can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 407 of 28/02.”