Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 07:49 BST
Armed police burst into a property and arrested a wanted man along with three others.

Officers seized various items after gaining entry into the address in Lockerley Road, West Leigh, Havant. Emergency personnel had to saw the front door in half to get into the building.

Personnel from the Battins and West Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined the operation, which took place after various reports of suspicious activity were made to the police.

Armed police arrested four people in Lockerley Road, West Leigh, Havant, on suspicion of committing drug offences.Armed police arrested four people in Lockerley Road, West Leigh, Havant, on suspicion of committing drug offences.
Armed police arrested four people in Lockerley Road, West Leigh, Havant, on suspicion of committing drug offences. | Google Street View

The force said on social media: “After reports of possible criminal activities taking place in OUR St Albans Park, the Battins and West Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) got to work. We met with our Armed Response colleagues and forced entry to a property on Lockerley Road, which had been linked to suspected criminal activities reported by members of the community. One door sawn in half and various items seized from within.”

Four people were arrested on suspicion of committing drug related offences and other crimes. A 35-year-old woman from Havant was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and neglect of a child. A Havant male was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Two men from Croydon in South London were also detained. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, while a 32-year-old male - who is wanted in London - was detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Police have stepped up patrols and operations in the St Albans Park area after persistent reports of anti-social behaviour and other unscrupulous activity. Dispersal orders have also had to be issued to clamp down on the problem.

Speaking about the recent operation, Havant Police added: “Special thanks to other colleagues who helped out including the dog, our Special's (who only popped in for a brew) and Waterlooville NPT. An even bigger thanks to YOU, for telling US.

“We have worked tirelessly with the local community to rid St Albans Park of its issues and so this needed a quick response. We will relentlessly pursue criminals and ensure Havant is a hostile place for them.”

