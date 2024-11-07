Woman sexually assaulted by man in Privett Park, Gosport

A woman has been sexually assaulted by a stranger with police launching an investigation.

The female was attacked by a man in Privett Park, Gosport, last Saturday (November 2). Police said the incident took place between 7.15pm and 8.30pm.

“We don’t have a description of the man at this time,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said. “However, officers have been conducting enquiries since this incident including reviewing local CCTV footage.

“It is believed there may have been a number of people using the park during this time frame, including dog walkers. Were you using the park during this time, particularly near to the cricket and football clubs? Did you see or hear anything related to this incident, or have any information that could help our investigation?

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, and do you have a description of this person? Anyone with information is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240477974.” Reports can also submitted online via the police website. Anonymous can be sent to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

